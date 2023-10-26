Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Brenda Ochieng is lucky after escaping a kidnapping ordeal.

She reportedly requested a bolt cab and the driver accepted the request.

However, when he arrived to pick her up, she noticed that he came with a car that had a wrong number plate and that the number provided on the app was not in service.

She opted to cancel the trip for her own safety.

After she cancelled the trip, the driver, whom she believes wanted to kidnap her, sent her an abusive text message.

She advised the public to avoid using Bolt cabs, following frequent cases of kidnappings.

Apparently, kidnappers have been using the app to carry out criminal activities while posing as drivers.

Check out her post.

