Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – Tyson Fury has slammed Anthony Joshua for wanting to fight Deontay Wilder on the undercard of his clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

The Gypsy King is preparing to face former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou this Saturday in an anticipated crossover bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury also has a contract in place to fight with Usyk later this year in an undisputed heavyweight world title showdown in the Middle East.

With both fights taking place in Saudi Arabia, there has been some speculation that Joshua’s bout with Wilder could also take place in Saudi, with Joshua himself even suggesting it could be part of the Fury Usyk undercard.

However, Fury has shut down the claims and blasted Joshua as an “embarrassment” for “begging” to be part of the card.

‘It’s quite embarrassing really when you’ve got a former heavyweight world champion begging for a fight, begging to be on the undercard.’ Fury told IFLTV.

‘Is he a child or what? He wants to go on my undercard? Him vs Wilder? Battle of the biggest loser? Go and get your own show.’

Fury and Osyk are slated to meet in December, although no official date has been confirmed for the fight.