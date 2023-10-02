Tuesday, October 03, 2023 – British former professional boxer, Frank Bruno has taken to X to confirm he is still alive after he discovered the hashtag #RIPFrank was trending on social media.

The former World Heavyweight champion reacted after seeing the trend on X and confirmed it wasn’t him who had passed away.

In fact, the term started to trend following the sad passing of former Scottish footballer Frank McDougall, who died on Sunday night.

After a series of tributes were made to the ex-St Mirren and Aberdeen striker online, Bruno’s name was one of the top trends.

But the 61-year-old quickly took to his page to let his fans know the posts didn’t relate to him, after ‘checking’ it wasn’t him who had died.

‘Morning I keep seeing RIP Frank is trending and I have to check I have not died.’ Bruno comically posted.