Saturday, October 21, 2023 – British boxer, Anthony Joshua is currently spending four days alone in a pitch-black room after paying £2,000 for the experience.

The style of retreat is used by various sporting stars as a method of meditation to help athletes be alone with their thoughts.

In a post on Instagram before embarking on the retreat, Joshua wrote: ‘Myself and [my friend] are about to embrace the darkness and solitude for four days (separate rooms).

‘Isolated with nothing to do except relax and clear the mind while being immersed in infinite darkness.’ He will emerge on Friday.

The 34-year-old has been fed via food passed into the room but there has been no social interaction or light all week.

NFL star Aaron Rodgers, who embarked on a similar retreat, shared his experience in March, stating: ‘It was a great reset for me, for my body and my mind,’ the 39-year-old said of the four-day excursion. ‘Maybe a little bit longer than I needed. I feel like by the time I got to the fourth day, I was like, ”Alright, I’m ready to come out”.