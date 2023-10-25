Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Tax-hailing company, Bolt, has deregistered a driver after a viral video of him exposing his private parts to a female customer.

The video that has sent shockwaves through social media shows the driver unzipping his pants and exposing his private parts while ferrying the lady who was accompanied by a friend at the time of the incident.

As a result of the unexpected encounter, the lady ordered the driver to stop and drop them off.

“Unafanya nini? Mbona unavua nguo? Niwekee pale (What are you doing? Why are you undressing? Drop me there),” the lady said.

She then alerted her friend in the backseat saying; “Sally, shuka huyu mtu ako uchi, niweke pale(Sally, alight this man is naked, drop me),”

Following the shameful incident, Bolt in a statement said the driver had been suspended from providing any further services on the platform.

“Bolt, as part of its zero tolerance to this type of behaviour, has suspended the mentioned driver from providing any further services on our platform,” the company said.

While assuring customers that the company will take appropriate action, Bolt expressed concern over the matter and said it was engaging the affected rider.

The name of the uncouth driver is Moctor Indwasi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST