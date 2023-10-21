Saturday, October 21, 2023 – A 22-year-old man in Poland has been arrested after posing as a mannequin in order to have access into a shopping mall after it closed for the day.

The man, who has not been named, stood motionless with a purse in hand, pretending to be a mannequin, so he could avoid being exposed by the cameras and wait for the mall to close.

“When he felt safe, he went ‘hunting’ and robbed the island of jewellery,” Warsaw Police said in a statement.

The man robbed a jewellery store, and on another day, “ate his fill in one of the bars” before swapping his clothes for new ones at another store.

He then returned to the bar for another meal when he got hungry again, police said.

The man was charged with burglary and theft after he was spotted and captured by security, and turned over to police.

He had also committed thefts and burglaries at another location, where he took money from cash registers and tried to steal other items, police said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for the crimes.