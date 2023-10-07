Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Kind-hearted bodaboda riders came to the rescue of an intoxicated Kikuyu lady who was stranded in the streets after coming from an entertainment joint.
She claims that a man approached her in a club and after sharing drinks, they left the club and proceeded to the parking lot.
He was reportedly driving a Toyota Landcruiser V8 and upon entering the car, she spotted three other men and a lady in the backseat.
Sensing danger, she quickly alighted from the vehicle and chose to walk home barefooted.
She alleges that the men wanted to take advantage of her.
“ They wanted to take advantage of me because I was drunk. I told them I would rather walk home. The other lady fell into the trap because they were driving a V8,” she was heard saying in the video.
A boda boda rider paid another rider to take her home.
