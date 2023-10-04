Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Reality star, Blac Chyna has been forced to sell her own belongings to survive financially as legal bills grow due to her custody battle with ex-Tyga, according to new legal documents.

Chyna’s financial struggles were highlighted in documents obtained by TMZ amid the alleged co-parenting issues she has been facing with Tyga.

She has asked Tyga, 33, for financial assistance as they battle it out over their only child together, their 10-year-old son King.

In the documents, Chyna whose birth name is Angela Renée White – claims she has been able to pay the bills by selling her clothing, purses, and shoes to friends and family and via an online consignment store.

Her sales have pulled in $178k this year, and have been used to make up for her plunging business sales. But Chyna, 35, says it is only a temporary solution as eventually she will have no more items to sell.

Chyna, who is battling Tyga for legal and physical custody of their son, said she needs monetary assistance from her ex to fund her fight.

Chyna also claims Tyga has been withholding direct communication with her and other essential information.

She alleges that the rapper refuses to speak directly with her, and will not disclose his contact information or provide her with the address where King is residing.

In addition, she claims he has been withholding integral information about the health, safety, and welfare of their child. She alleges this includes where their child’s school is located and his prescription information.

But sources connected to the situation have refuted several of Chyna’s claims.

The insiders have told TMZ that Chyna is aware of where her son lives. They also add that Tyga has been funding their son’s private school tuition, medical bills, and the bulk of the day to day living expenses.

Chyna wants her ex to pay $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting bills. She is also wants court orders to establish a regular and consistent schedule for their son that Tyga won’t be able to stand in the way of.

Chyna filed for joint custody and child support over King over the summer.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna filed a petition to ‘determine parental relationship’ against Tyga.

She asked the court in a July 24 filing for joint legal and physical custody of their son to be split between his parents.

In the filing, Chyna included unknown details about King’s current living situation and stated what she believes needs to be done for the ‘best interest of the child.’

As for child support, the model’s filing states: ‘The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.’

The monetary details regarding how much child support Chyna requested were not made public.

Chyna dated Tyga for three years after meeting on the set of his music video Rack City in 2011. The exes welcomed their son, King Cairo Stevenson, in 2012, before calling it quits in 2014.