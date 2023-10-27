Friday, October 27, 2023 – Blac Chyna has claimed she was kicked out of her ex-fiancé Tyga’s house after he began having an affair with an ‘underage’ Kylie Jenner.

The reality star and mother-of-two, 35, who dated the rapper, 33, from 2011 to 2014 discussed their split during her appearance on the The Viall Files podcast, with host Nick Viall Thursday.

‘I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like, 16 or something,’ Chyna explained.

‘Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it,’ Chyna added.

The born-again Christian revealed that she found out about Tyga’s rumoured affair with the lip kit mogul, 26, from ‘the Internet.’

The former Only Fans star, who shares 11-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga said that when Tyga’s friends packed her stuff, she began to take the allegations seriously.

‘It was actually when Tyga’s friends threw me outside of his house. Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time.’

‘Packed it right on up and packed in the G wagon that he had given to me at the moment.’

The TV personality, whose birth name is Angela Renée White – added that her former friendship with Kim Kardashian made things more complex.

‘Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community.’

‘And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage, and then everybody came at me and started attacking me.’

‘It’s like, nobody’s seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back.’

‘Kim, and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked. And it’s like, how does that work?’

She said her suspicions about the Kardashians were further heightened when their brother, Rob Kardashian, 36, suddenly reached out to her in 2016.

‘What makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that. Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it’s like, “OK, what do y’all want now?”‘

‘It was like, “What are y’all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?” And then I started talking to him and I’m like, “OK, this guy is actually really cool,”‘ she explained.

‘We just fell in love and we had Dream,’ she said of their daughter.

The couple got engaged in April 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Dream Kardashian, now six, a few months later, in November 2016.

The pair split up a year later.

Chyna said she’s not opening up about the situation so that people can hear her side: ‘I never used to talk about these things, but I’m like, “You know what, I think I’m kind of done with all that and I feel like people need to hear my side.”‘

Rumours about Kylie and Tyga’s romance started swirling in 2014 when she was 17 and he was 24. They went official with their relationship in 2015 – shortly after his split from Chyna.

Jenner and the rapper broke up for good in April 2017.

Chyna is currently in the middle of an ugly custody battle with Tyga over their son King and said she needs monetary assistance from her ex to fund her fight, as per TMZ.

Chyna wants legal and physical custody of their son. Meanwhile, the rapper has recently requested sole custody of their child.