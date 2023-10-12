Thursday, October 12, 2023 – American singer and actor, Bill Ray Cyrus has officially tied the knot with Australian singer, Firerose, one year after their engagement.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker, 62, said ‘I do’ to the songstress, 34, earlier this week on Tuesday – just two months after his ex-wife, Tish, married Prison Break star, Dominic Purcell in August.

In the caption of the joint post with his new wife, Billy sweetly penned, ’10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony.’

Cyrus expressed, ‘It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.’

‘For both of us to hear the preacher say, “Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife” that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!.’

In August 2022, Billy proposed to Firerose, however, he didn’t confirm their engagement until later that same year in November.

During a recent joint interview with People, the beauty recalled the moment he popped the big question and revealed that he did not get down on one knee due to the spontaneity of the proposal.

‘Billy looked at me and said, “Do you, do you wanna marry me?” And I was just like, “Of course I do. I love you.” He said, “I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.”

The pair first sparked engagement rumors when Firerose shared photos in September 2022 wearing a diamond ring.

Before his marriage to Tish, Billy also tied the knot with Cindy Smith in 1986 until their divorce was finalized in 1991.