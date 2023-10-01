Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Television personality, Bill Maher has asked current U.S President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Maher who admitted that Biden has done a good job so far and has brought some normalcy back to The White House, however, stated that Biden may not be able to defeat Donald Trump again because voters are scared about his age, as well as physical and mental acuity.

According to him, Trump must be defeated or democracy will surely die. He also said that it doesn’t matter at this point whether Biden is sharp enough for a second term as even Dems have deep reservations, and perception is now reality.

The ‘Real Time’ host further stated that age should not be an automatic disqualifier, and should be case by case.

On Trump, Maher said even though he’s around the same age as Biden, he seems more vibrant. He said “Trump is like KISS. He puts on the face paint and the wig and he looks like he did in 1978!”