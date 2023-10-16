Monday, October 16, 2023 – Billionaire Bill Gates has landed himself a lucrative deal in the government of President William Ruto after the two met.

This is after Ruto picked his foundation to advise him on Maisha Namba.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, linked to billionaire Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda, inked a deal with the Kenyan government to advise on the planned rollout of the Digital Identification Document (ID) dubbed Maisha Namba.

Maisha Namba follows the failed attempt by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration to roll out a similar ID, Huduma Namba.

Maisha Namba will be the third-generation ID with a unique number that will be assigned to every Kenyan at birth, and will be used from birth to death.

“Our role is always as an adviser. We can connect the government to key technical experts and partners, but we’re very encouraged by what we see and by the President’s commitment,” the Foundation CEO Mark Suzman told a local paper.

“We have a number of specific investment support on digital identity. We actually provide it to broader platforms.”

The billionaire, who is known to champion GMO foods, has met Ruto in a series of meetings since he came to power with most of the engagements shrouded in secrecy.

According to reports, the deal will connect the government to key technical experts and partners who will offer professional advice to guarantee a smooth rollout.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it sees ripe opportunities that can be unlocked through tapping the potential of digital identity in Kenya.

Initially, the government planned to launch the Maisha number on October 2 before the plans were shelved, ostensibly to allow proper public participation.

