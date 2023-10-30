Monday, October 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a big boost in his quest to have Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission servers opened after civil society joined him.

In a statement on Monday, the civil society stated that they realized that during the presidential petition last year, the Supreme Court did not order a full audit of IEBC servers.

The society in their report titled “Disobeying Orders: The Scrutiny of Electoral Technology’revealed that the Supreme Court’s judges relied on incomplete information for opening IEBC servers during the presidential election petition.

“Based on the information and access provided, it was impossible to determine whether the technology deployed by IEBC met the standards of integrity and transparency to guarantee accurate results “, the report indicated.

The report further stated that the commission lacked important documents such as password matrix, system users, and level of access making it impossible to fully scrutinize IEBC servers as was ordered by the Supreme Court on August 30, last year.

The report comes at a time when the former Premier has been insisting that IEBC servers must be fully audited by a reputable firm to establish who won the election between him and President William Ruto.

