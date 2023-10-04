Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has landed the influential Foreign Affairs Docket in President William Ruto’s first Cabinet reshuffle.

Dr. Alfred Mutua has been moved from the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Ruto has also moved Moses Kuria from the Ministry of Trade to Public Service, his place taken by Rebecca Miano, the outgoing East African Community CS.

