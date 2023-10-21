Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Big Brother reality star, Uriel Oputa, is trending after she kissed both actor Timini and Groovy on the same day.

The reality star was filmed getting cozy with Timini at an event.

They even locked lips at some point.

Then after the event, she was seen leaving with fellow Big Brother star, Groovy.

They got into the same car and were in no hurry to leave the scene.

They were soon seen kissing.

Twitter users had a lot to say about Uriel’s antics and they have been reacting on Twitter.

Watch the videos below.