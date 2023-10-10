Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – President William Ruto’s personal ambition of sending over 1000 police officers to a peacekeeping mission in Haiti has suffered a major blow after the High Court stopped it.

In his ruling on Monday, High Court Judge Justice Chacha Mwita restrained the state from deploying police officers to any other country until October 24, 2023, when a case filed by Thirdway Alliance will be heard.

“That a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until 24th October 2023,” Mwita directed.

The High Court judge also said the respondents should file responses to the petition within three days of service and file a supplementary affidavit, if any, together with written submissions on the petition not exceeding 10 pages.

The order comes after the National Police Service started the process of selecting police officers who are set to be deployed for Haiti’s peace mission.

According to an internal signal to all platoons within the General Service Unit, NPS ordered the names of qualified persons to be urgently submitted.

“The unit is in the process of selecting suitable officers for a special assignment,” the circular read in part.

“In view of this, you are urgently required to submit names of officers.”

This is a big embarrassment to Ruto’s regime since he agreed to send the police officers without consulting Kenyans who are owners of the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.