Friday, October 06, 2023 – President Joe Biden’s German shepherd dog has been removed from the White House after biting several US Secret Service and White House staff.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 5, it was announced that the US president and his wife, Jill, have sent the two-year-old German shepherd to an unknown location while they consider the “next steps” for the presidential pooch.

Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Jill Biden, said in a statement;

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.

“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

The announcement came after CNN and Axios reported that Commander, who arrived at the White House as a cute pup in 2021, had been involved in more biting incidents than previously known.

The last time Commander was seen at the White House was on Sept 30, when photographers spotted him on the Truman Balcony of the president’s private quarters.

The Bidens have previously blamed the “stressful” environment at the White House for the rambunctious behaviour of their pets.

Commander is the second of the Bidens’ dogs to be sent away from the White House for biting, after Major, another German shepherd, was dispatched to live with family friends in Delaware.