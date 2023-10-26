Thursday, October 26, 2023 – President William Ruto may soon ditch the dollar for other currencies just as he has always wanted.

This is after the Controller of Budget gave him a tip on how to reduce the debt burden.

In a statement, the Controller of Budget advised Ruto’s administration to explore borrowing loans in other currencies other than the dollar.

In the National Government Budget Implementation Review Report FY 2022/23, it was highlighted that the dominance of the dollar against the shilling had contributed to the increase of Kenya’s debt portfolio, which hit the Ksh10 trillion mark in June.

Currently, Kenya borrows loans in dollars with the repayments made in similar currency, hence exposing the country to various risks. Among them is the exchange risk attributed to fluctuations in the exchange rate between the shilling and the dollar.

As of mid-October, this year, the dollar crossed the Sh150 mark as the shilling continues to weaken. As the dollar increases, so does the debt, hence piling more pressure on Kenya.

According to the Office of the Controller of Budget, Kenya’s debt portfolio grew from Ksh8.63 trillion on June 30, 2022, to Ksh10.25 trillion as of June 30, 2023.

The report also cautioned that the government could be forced to make budget adjustments to address the growing debt.

Already, Ruto has directed the ministries to reduce their budget by 10% owing to financial constraints.

On the other hand, the Controller of Budget also recommended a special audit of the existing loans and committed loans, which will link the loans with the projects funded through borrowed funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST