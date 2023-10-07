Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour has earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing tour by a female artist of all time.

The five-month-long world tour playing 56 shows earned over $579 million in ticket sales and had over 2.7 million fans in attendance.

The superstar singer officially wrapped up her historic Renaissance World Tour at Geha Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, October 1.

According to Variety, the tour gathered 2.7 million concertgoers during it’s run, which was almost five months long.

She stopped in 39 cities, and per Complex, it is the seventh-highest-grossing tour on Billboard Boxscore‘s top 10.

The success of the tour makes Beyoncé the only Black artist, only woman, and only American solo act to make Billboard Boxscore’s coveted list.

