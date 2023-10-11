Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards which took place at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center aired on Tuesday night, October 10, with rapper Kendrick Lamar emerging as the night’s biggest winner.

The rapper, who took home four prizes, swept every category he was nominated in, winning hip hop artist of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer, and video director of the year, alongside his collaborator Dave Free.

Rapper, actor, and executive producer Fat Joe hosted the evening, which aired on Tuesday, October 10, and saw veteran emcee Kendrick Lamar lead with four wins.

Lil Uzi Vert and Metro Boomin tied with two wins each, and Lil Durk and J. Cole for their collaboration on “All My Life.” Bronx native Ice Spice was crowned this year’s “Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist,” while Blak Sherif made his home of Ghana proud, accepting the “Best International Flow” award.

The night also featured several thrilling performances by artists, including GloRilla, Sexyy Red, T.I., Jezzy, and many more.

Superstar producers and “Verzuz” founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland accepted the “Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award” for their cultural contributions to the genre. The pair later presented hip-hop pioneer Marley Marl with the “I Am Hip Hop Award.”

See winners list below

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy

WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla

Coi, Coi Leray

God Did, DJ Khaled

WINNER: Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

Jackman, Jack Harlow

Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Video

WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Shake Sumn,” DaBaby

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Impact Track

“30,” Nas

WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba

“Champions,” NLE Choppa

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane

“Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

DaBaby

Drake

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

WINNER: Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

Atl Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

WINNER: Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

WINNER: Metro Boomin

Best Hip Hop Platform

AllHipHop

WINNER: Caresha Please

Drink Champs

Hiphop Dx

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

WINNER: 50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)

Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)

J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)

WINNER: Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Best International Flow

Aka (South Africa)

WINNER: Black Sherif (Ghana)

Central Cee (UK)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)