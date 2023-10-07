Saturday, October 07, 2023 – A Lady on X, has said it’s embarrassing and a red flag for adults in their 30s to still be virgins.

According to her, it shows that such people are either not capable of attracting mates or don’t have the appropriate psychological functioning to have stable adult relationships

“Being a virgin is embarrassing when you are well into adulthood. Adult virgins for either male or female just shows you aren’t really capable of attracting mates, and/or you don’t have the appropriate psychological functioning to have normal, stable adult relationships,” she said.

“Being a virgin throughout adolescence, even in the very early 20s, is normal. But when you get to your mid & late 20s, it’s odd. Early 30s….glaring red flag For both sexes,” she added.