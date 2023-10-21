Saturday, October 21, 2023 – James Brown has said that “becoming a woman” has been an uneasy journey for him.

The cross dresser says he sometimes feels different from his old self.

He then added that he now has to bend to pee.

The social media personality has been inconsistent about his gender identification.

Sometimes, he claims he’s female, other times he says he’s a “drag queen,” and sometimes he insists he is fully male and his feminine persona is just for money making purposes.

When his sex tape with a woman leaked last year, he admitted being attracted to the opposite sex.

Speaking on ‘The Frankly Speaking Podcast’ in Sept. 2022, he admitted he has a girlfriend and that defining himself and his gender is more complex.

He said at the time, “I once told Tobi I don’t want to be a girl anymore. It goes back and forth.

“Sometimes, it doesn’t just sit nicely in your brain. Sometimes, I want to change to a girl, but other times I’m confused.”

He said there was a time he wanted to change his entire body and go for therapy.

“The thing is, I still don’t know yet,” he said.