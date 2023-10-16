Monday, October 16, 2023 – Upcoming Kenyan Tiktoker, Chantelle Muli, has been caught up in a nudes scandal.
The petite and sexy lady with a body to die for recorded nude videos and sent to an unidentified man, who later leaked them online.
It is alleged that she is a notorious nudes merchant.
She sends nudes to men in exchange for money.
Watch the leaked videos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
What will relatives, family and friends of a harlot she is finished, may Good lord grant you Wisdom and knowledge to understand and respect your body,Kenyan ladies shockingly by 2030 we shall have many harlots single mothers a great danger the government must focus,huyu Ni takataka Malaya.