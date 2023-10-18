Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Alex Kisale, a community health worker based in Baringo, is on the run after he allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter and later burned her remains to conceal evidence.

The suspect had been ordered by a Kabarnet Court to produce his missing daughter on October 9, but he failed to appear in court as directed.

The mother, Winnie Cherono, left the daughter with the suspect on August 21 after he requested to stay with her temporarily.

However, she became worried after Alex warned her that their daughter could not prevent him from marrying a lawyer he had fallen in love with.

“I was calling him every day, asking him how the child was faring. It reached a time when he asked me whether my daughter could prevent him from marrying a lawyer; that is when I got worried,’’ Winnie said.

When Winnie reported the matter to police, the suspect was arrested and released on bond on October 2.

After he refused to produce the child, the residents of Sesoi village mounted a search after it emerged that Kisale was spotted with his daughter heading towards Saimo Soi forest.

After hours of searching, the residents found clothes, a skull, and other bones believed to be those of the missing child.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in the area have received the alleged remains of the minor, pending post-mortem examinations.

Listen to the mother of the deceased girl speaking to the press.

