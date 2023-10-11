Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Former gospel singer Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati has courted controversy after he shared photos of his wife, Diana Marua, in a vajacial room.

Bahati accompanied Diana to the vajacial room to watch her “goodies’’ being cleaned ahead of their much anticipated 7th marriage anniversary.

Sharing the photos on his social media accounts, he wrote, “My Queen Diana Marua told me she wanted to clean it before I gift it. I insisted we go inside the vajacial room together”.

Vajacials are facials performed on the vaginal area of the body.

Getting a vajacial comes with tons of really great benefits, the first of many being visibly clearer and smoother skin.

Vajacials not only help to revitalize the skin in the intimate area, but they also remove ingrown hairs and blackheads, improve circulation, remove dead skin cells, prevent acne from forming, brighten hyperpigmentation, and give you a boost of self-love!

See the photos that he shared and sparked a lot of reactions from netizens.

