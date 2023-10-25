Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has faulted Justice Samson Okong’o’s ruling, where he declared the family of former Starehe MP Gerishon Kirima as the rightful owners of the controversial land in Njiru.

According to the MP, Embakasi residents had occupied the land for 12 years and 10 months, qualifying them to occupy the land by adverse possession

“In the judgment delivered yesterday, the judge erred in saying land does not belong to Embakasi East.

“As it stands, we will appeal against this decision. Because this is a matter of public interest, it must go to the Supreme Court, and this piece of land must be given to my people through adverse possession,” Babu stated.

The youthful MP cautioned against demolishing people’s properties, like what has been witnessed in Mavoko, Machakos County.

The court gave those who have encroached on the land up to December 31st to vacate the land or their houses be demolished.

