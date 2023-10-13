Friday, October 13, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has supported the ongoing fight against sugar cartels in Western Kenya.

Speaking on Friday, Babu said the fight that was started by President William Ruto will help protect and promote local sugar industries.

He said that this will in turn help create much-needed employment for Kenyans.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker wondered why Kenya has to resort to importing sugar when we have all the required resources to be producers of sugar.

Babu noted that Egypt is a desert country but ranks among the top sugar-producing countries in the world.

“We must fight sugar cartels in Kenya and promote our local industries which will relatively create jobs for Kenyans. If Egypt, a desert can grow sugarcane why do we need to import sugar when we have fertile Land to grow sugarcane?” the MP posed.

His remarks come amidst reports of sugar shortage in the country, a situation that has largely been attributed to actions of ‘cartels’.

