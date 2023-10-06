Friday, October 6, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance politician has revealed the reason why President William Ruto has not helped lawyer Miguna Miguna since he returned from exile late last year.

Miguna was deported to Canada in 2018 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta but when Ruto won the election last year, he allowed the General to return to the country.

On Friday, Miguna in a social media post, demanded to know why President William Ruto has not charged suspects who kicked him out of the country.

“President Ruto apologized to me over forced exile and horrendous treatment. He promised to have all the cases relating to those abuses resolved. 12 months later, I’m still waiting,” Miguna stated.

Reacting to Miguna Miguna’s rants, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, said Ruto has ignored Miguna because he cannot trust him.

” You must be put on a leash. They don’t think that you are someone they can trust when free without baggage. So sit back, relax, and enjoy being in govt,” Alai told Miguna on his X account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST