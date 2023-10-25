Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Attorney General Justin Muturi sought to explain why his office is underperforming in terms of advising President William Ruto and his government on legal issues.

Speaking at a forum attended by legal practitioners, AG Muturi claimed that he is understaffed and that’s why he has not been delivering services nationwide.

He pointed out that the State Law Office faces acute understaffing, lacking lawyers capable of managing the workload expected of the office.

Muturi disclosed that, despite receiving cabinet approval six months ago, the establishment of offices in the 47 devolved units has stalled.

”Three months ago, I got a cabinet approval to establish in each county the Office of the Attorney General because it is about devolution,” said AG Muturi.

The President’s chief legal advisor posed that he is a firm believer in the Constitution and that his office needs to be facilitated to enable it to discharge its mandate effectively.

”Chapter six of the constitution states that every state organ should be devolved to the lowest unit,” said Muturi.

He further stated that the shortage of lawyers in branches across the country has led to the delivery of poor services.

On June 27, a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto in State House Nairobi approved the establishment of State Law Offices across the 47 counties.

The move to devolve State Law Office services was informed by the need to bring services close to the people and enhance service delivery.

