Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Omah Lay has shared his feelings about religion while disclosing that he once considered converting to Islam.

The singer sat for an interview with media personality Wunmi Bello.

During the interview, he was asked about his religious beliefs and he explained that he is not religious, though he still believes in a God.

He said: “I think as soon as I made money I just switched. I just believed in God and respected God and became more human than religious. I just don’t enjoy religion anymore.”

Asked if he grew up with religion, he said: “Yes, I grew up in a very religious… I grew up in a Christian home. I spent a lot of time in Church, and then at some point, I was going to convert to Islam. But, now I’m at the point where I’m just like, it’s just me and God. No religion.”

“Can I ask why?” the host said.

Omah Lay responded, “Because I really don’t know anything. That’s the problem. These (religious) books and everything and everybody is saying is… I know it sounds true but these are just books that I cannot find evidence that this was written by God or his servant himself. So I just feel like I don’t know anything. In as much as I know the Bible, I know Jesus, I know Allah, at the end I don’t have evidence. The only evidence I have is that there is a God who is moving me. Because I don’t know how I’m moving my body. I know there must be something that is somewhere in charge of this whole thing. I believe it’s God.”

Watch him speak in the video below.