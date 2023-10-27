Friday, October 27, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not engaged to his girlfriend Heather Milligan despite the huge engagement ring she was spotted with.

TMZ reported that this was confirmed by insiders with good knowledge of the couple’s relationship.

The path is already clear for Arnold to give marriage another try. His divorce from Maria Shriver was finalized in 2021, 10 years after she filed for divorce.

Arnold and Heather have been together since 2013, and they’re super tight. They live and travel together.

Heather is a highly successful physical therapist with her own company, Elite OrthoSport. She met Arnold in 2012 when she was rehabbing his shoulder surgery.