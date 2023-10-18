Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – President William Ruto, through the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, has published the names and photos of 35 wanted suspects being sought by police in connection with terror-related activities.

In a notice published in all daily newspapers, the CS and security agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) explained that the 35 suspects were wanted for questioning over terror-related activities in Lamu County.

According to Kindiki, the 35 are connected with the placement of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on various earth roads in the areas.

Consequently, they were directed to surrender to the nearest police station.

Kenyans with information about the 35 were also urged to reach out to the police with a monetary reward being offered for information that would lead to their arrest.

Kindiki did not disclose the exact amount of money to be offered but emphasised that the cash reward was substantial

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is appealing to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of thirty-five (35) armed and dangerous terror suspects, who are part of the Alshabaab terror network and are responsible for planning and orchestrating the deadly terrorist attacks and violence in Lamu County and the larger Boni Enclave,” read the notice in part.

On the other hand, Kenyans who would like to provide information anonymously to the security agencies were also encouraged to do so.

“Information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects may be channelled confidentially to the anonymous #FichuakwaDCI Hotline number 0800 722 203 or the police hotline number 999,” read the notice in part.

Members of the public were also advised to be cautious of the 35 who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

