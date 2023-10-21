Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Argentina World Cup winner, Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez has been hit with a two-year ban for failing a drug test after he reportedly took his children’s sickness syrup in the build-up to the tournament.

Gomez lifted World Cup Lionel Messi and other players last December following a dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the final.

However, it has emerged that he failed a test for a prohibited substance shortly before the World Cup got underway in November 2022.

Gomez and his club side at the time, Sevilla, were made aware of the failed test months ago, but the player has only received his sanction this week.

The 35-year-old has blamed the failed test on taking his children’s sickness syrup without consulting with Sevilla’s doctors after having a bad night’s sleep, according to Relevo.

However, his reason was deemed not acceptable for him to avoid a ban.

He must now decide to appeal the verdict in an attempt to get his ban reduced or overturned.

The news is a bitter blow for Serie A outfit Monza, who only signed Gomez as a free agent last month.

Gomez is best known for his time at Atalanta between 2014 and 2021.

The winger made 252 appearances for the club, scoring 59 goals, as he led the club into the Champions League for the first time in their history.

He left the Italian club in early 2021 after falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.