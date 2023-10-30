Monday, October 30, 2023 – An architect has revealed how he escaped death after a stray bullet made its way into his room.

Before the incident, he got a message from someone warning that they had a bad dream about him, but they revealed they had already prayed about it.

Subsequently, he said he was working on his laptop when he got a call.

He stopped working and relaxed to answer the call, only for him to hear a sound and feel something fly in front of him to land on his desk. It was a bullet.

Photos he shared online show the hole the bullet made in his ceiling and the bullet resting on his desk.

