Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Renowned Political Analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has come to the defence of the Anglican Church of Kenya Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit over his latest remarks castigating President William Ruto and his government for doing nothing one year down the line.

Bishop Sapit slammed the government for overpromising Kenyans yet they could not deliver.

He said the government should come out and be honest to Kenyans and say what they promised is impossible to deliver and chart an alternative path that is achievable.

Taking on his X platform, Ngunyi concurred with Bishop Ole Sapit’s assessment of Ruto’s government, saying it has done nothing with Sh3 trillion budget.

He told Ruto not to deem the Anglican Bishop as an enemy, saying he was telling him the truth.

According to the analyst, the President has not achieved much in his one year in office and he must therefore rethink his strategy to better the lives of Kenyans.

“Dear Ruto: Bishop Ole Sapit is not an enemy. He is the voice of Kenyans who like you. After one year and a 3 trillion Budget, what have you achieved?” he posed.

Ngunyi further said the ACK Bishop was being honest with the president by giving him the best strategy to get things done going forward.

