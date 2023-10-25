Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – A man called Neo has said that any woman who turns “ugly” during pregnancy has always been hiding her “ugliness” behind makeup and filters.

He stated this on Wednesday October 25, while reacting to a video of a woman who documented her pregnancy journey.

“I have come to the conclusion that any woman who turns ugly during pregnancy has always been ugly and hiding behind makeup, camera angles and filters because how was this lady able to remain so beautiful throughout her own 9+ months?. Pregnancy looked so good on her,” he wrote.