Friday, October 13, 2023 – Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has refuted reports of a planned Thanksgiving tour organised by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking yesterday, Kioni stated that he was not privy to the widely circulated plans.

Kioni was responding to online reports claiming that the former Head of State would hold a tour in his backyard in November this year to thank the region for supporting him during his 10-year rule.

Various reports also indicated that Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was to join Uhuru during the tours.

Reports of Uhuru hosting a tour in his backyard emerged on Wednesday and went viral on various social media platforms.

Notably, the reports emerged two days after former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta made her first public appearance at the Annual Round Square International Conference (RSIC) hosted by Brookhouse Schools.

The former Head of State has not made any public appearance in recent months. He was last seen in public on August 5 when he visited President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda in his capacity as peace envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Museveni and Uhuru discussed the escalating tension in eastern DRC and the progress of peace talks between rival parties.

In Kenya, his last public appearance was on Monday, July 24, when he held a closed-door interview with media editors at his Caledonia home near the State House.

At the time, he addressed police raiding his eldest son, Jomo Kenyatta’s home in ongoing investigations over unlawful ownership of weapons.

He also stated that he would proceed to the United Kingdom on holiday with his family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST