Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A man is on the run after he accosted his wife in Ruaraka and stabbed her multiple times.

The suspect who goes by the name Ouna is said to be a notorious criminal with several robbery with violence cases.

He had reportedly parted ways with his wife Jane and on the fateful day, he called her and told her to go and pick their kids.

Jane fell into the trap and decided to meet Ouna, not knowing that he had an evil plan.

He reportedly stabbed her 18 times and escaped.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

