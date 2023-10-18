Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – A middle-aged man who went missing a week ago has been found murdered.
According to social media activist Simon Mwangi Muthiora, the body of Cyrus Kabadi was found dumped in a thicket at Karura forest.
Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious murder.
His death comes at a time when cases of murder are on the rise in the country.
May his soul rest in peace.
