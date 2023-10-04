Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – A renowned Kalenjin community bishop has accused President William Ruto of mismanaging Kenyan taxes.

On Wednesday, Retired AIC Bishop Silas Yego, urged Ruto’s government to use taxes wisely and cut unnecessary expenditures.

Yego also called upon state authorities to cut expenditures and limit unnecessary travel expenses in a statement lamenting the status of the Kenyan economy.

“They have to cut on expenditure. They are overspending on unnecessary trips.

“I don’t mean the presidential trips, but even the local trips here.

“When the president is going for a church service, why should people go there?

“If you must come, do it with a private car, worship with the president, and go home,” Yego stated.

“I am not criticising them. They need to use the taxes very well.

“When you collect taxes as they are doing now, the best way is to use it extremely well,” Yego added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST