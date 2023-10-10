Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has continued to make enemies all over with impunity.

This is after he slammed former US President Barack Obama over his comments on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

Miguna, who has been vocal in denouncing Israel over an attack meted on Palestinians, was harangued by Obama’s comment that favoured Israel.

The Israeli-Palestine war began after Hamas fighters from Palestine were accused of killing Israelis and taking others hostage.

Obama in his post on the X platform, defended Israel for attacking Palestine, saying it is their right to defend themselves.

“All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas,” Obama stated.

“As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Miguna was angered by the comment so much so that he unfollowed the former US President and called him out for hypocrisy.

“I’ve unfollowed you today. What a hypocrite!”

Miguna has been steadfast in rooting for the rights of Palestinians who he said have been unfairly treated by Israel.

The firebrand lawyer has accused Israel of running a false narrative to attack the Palestinians and kill its people.

“Can someone show us the bodies of Hamas fighters and caches of weapons Israel claims to be bombing? Can Israel parade Hamas fighters they have arrested?

“Or they are mostly killing Palestinian children and civilians?” Miguna posed.

