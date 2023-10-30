Monday, October 30, 2023 – A video of an intoxicated man sleeping on a public toilet floor after allegedly indulging in Kenya Cane (KC) has surfaced on social media.

He went to relieve himself in the public toilet, only to blackout after overindulging.

A man found him sleeping on the toilet floor and told him to get out.

“ Boss huezi lala hapo, amka. You cannot sleep there,’” the man is heard saying as he drags him out of the toilet.

KC is one of the most popular cheap liquors in the market.

However, most of the cheap liquors being sold nowadays are counterfeits.

They are manufactured in residential houses and sold in the black market.

Watch the video.

