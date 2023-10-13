Friday, October 13, 2023 – A man who claims to be the biological father of popular Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna alias DJ Fatxo has surfaced.

According to Maina Muturi, he has been trying to meet Fatxo in vain.

“I am the biological father to DJ Fatxo. Even his mother knows that” he said in a video posted on Tiktok.

He accused Faxto’s mother of causing bad blood between him and his celebrity son.

Maina said that although he parted ways with Fatxo’s mother, he remains to be his biological father.

“ Fatxo should not be bothered why I parted ways with his mother. He should know that I am the one who brought him to this world,” he added.

Muturi further alleged that a week before Fatxo was caught up in a scandal that almost killed his music career, he wrote him an offensive message.

“Before he was caught up in a scandal, he wrote me a message that offended me,” Muturi said, referring to the late Jeff Mwathi’s scandal that saw DJ Fatxo disappear from the limelight for months.

Muturi said Faxto needs fatherly blessings from him.

“He needs my blessings and so, he should look for me,” he further added.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.