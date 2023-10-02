Monday, October 2, 2023 – About two months ago, a lady identified as Kesh on Twitter exposed a Kenyan man based in Dubai who goes by the name Evans Muriithi for conning her of Ksh 2.5 million.
Evans reportedly conned Kesh when doing money transfer business and fled to Kenya.
It is now emerging that Evans is dead.
He was reportedly found murdered in Meru three weeks ago.
Photos of his burial have emerged.
It is alleged that Evans was a notorious conman.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>