Monday, October 2, 2023 – About two months ago, a lady identified as Kesh on Twitter exposed a Kenyan man based in Dubai who goes by the name Evans Muriithi for conning her of Ksh 2.5 million.

Evans reportedly conned Kesh when doing money transfer business and fled to Kenya.

It is now emerging that Evans is dead.

He was reportedly found murdered in Meru three weeks ago.

Photos of his burial have emerged.

It is alleged that Evans was a notorious conman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.