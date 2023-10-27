Friday, October 27, 2023 – Africa’s wealthiest individual and Business tycoon, Aliko Dangote, who recently re-entered the exclusive club of the world’s top 100 billionaires, has fallen below the $16 billion mark and consequently exited the top 100 world rich list.

Data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows a noteworthy $1.6 billion decrease in his net worth, reducing it from $17.4 billion on September 1 to $15.8 billion as at press time.

The decline represents a substantial shift in Dangote’s financial standing, according to Bloomberg, following a period of remarkable growth from June 25 to September 1 when his net worth had risen from $15.1 billion to $17.4 billion.