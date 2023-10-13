Friday, October 13, 2023 – Incoming Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Alice Wahome officially took up her new role with a resounding warning to cartels.

Speaking during her takeover, Wahome categorically stated that she would not allow cartels that have plagued the Ministry for decades to derail her work.

“I am very prepared for those cartels. I do not know whether those cartels are in this room or whether those cartels are outside the gate. I do not know whether they are in the public or whether it is a phantom,” said CS Wahome.

Wahome reiterated that she is ready to tackle cartels head-on in whatever form they come and that she will spare nobody in her quest to streamline the sector and serve Kenyans.

“But what I know is that Kenyans are looking forward for performance in this Ministry, they are looking forward to service delivery, and that is what I would want to promise.”

“So, anybody on our way as a team, anybody who will create the block we shall have to push the block so that we can reach our…whatever name you call yourself,” she stated.

The Minister, at the same time, handed over to the Cabinet Secretary Zacharia Njeru who succeeded her as the new Water CS in a ceremony held at Ardhi House in Nairobi.

On his part, CS Njeru said that he will give priority to the issue of water scarcity in his new docket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST