Friday, October 27, 2023 – Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have finally agreed on a plan for custody, visitation, and child support for their four-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

The Godfather star, 83, and Alfallah, 29, have worked out an agreement for the child following Alfallah filing for custody in September, The Blast reported Thursday after reviewing legal docs, describing the proceedings as amicable.

The Oscar-winning actor was ‘expected to pay a generous amount’ to Alfallah in child support, the outlet reported.

Alfallah filed legal docs in Los Angeles last month, asking for full physical custody of the infant, adding that she wanted Pacino to have ‘reasonable visitation,’ The Blast reported September 7 after reviewing legal docs.

A spokesperson for Pacino subsequently denied that the actor had separated from his girlfriend, telling DailyMail: ‘They are together.’

Pacino and Alfallah had been romantically linked since April 2022, and welcomed their son on June 6 at Cedar’s Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The Scarface leading man is already father to three children with two women: he shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D’Angelo; and Julie Pacino, 34, with Jan Tarrant.

In the documents, Alfallah told the court she was willing to grant the veteran film star joint legal custody of their young son, which would give him a say on matters related to education, religion, medical treatment and more.

She also inserted a document titled ‘voluntary declaration of parentage,’ which both she and Pacino signed six days after they welcomed their son.

The document, which a third-party witness signed, acknowledged Pacino’s paternity of the child. Alfallah in legal docs said she conceived the child in California after engaging in ‘sexual intercourse’ with the actor.

Alfallah was requesting in court docs that Pacino pay for her lawyer fees or any other case-related costs, according to the outlet.

The legal documents state that ‘the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.’

It was expected that the judge in the case would state an amount based on what Alfallah asks for in forthcoming hearings; there was no evidence to indicate that Pacino was opposed to any of the requests, the outlet reported.