Wednesday, 11 October 2023 – Controversial singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has finally cleared the air on her husband’s nationality.

It was alleged that her husband, Dennis Schweizer, famously known as Omosh, was a Pakistani masquerading as a Swiss national.

Taking to Facebook Live, the mother of five said Omosh is a Swiss but his brothers live in Pakistan.

“People are saying Omosh is coming from Pakistan. He is a Swiss, and his brothers live in Pakistan. Some of you don’t even have passports or even Huduma numbers to start hating,” she said.

She also made it clear that she would never be afraid to start over again in life even if her marriage with Omosh ends.

“Ladies have lost it. Some of you don’t have a life. You take it as an offense that I am living large, but I’m not living my life to be your role model. As a woman, where is your dignity?

“Some of these women have so many men, and they are even afraid of announcing it was the end. Even if this wedding ends, I will still do another wedding.

“I am the one who can dump me. Who dares leave a rich and independent woman like Akothee? Stop scrutinising things I have not said,” she said.

Addressing the speculation that she might have been the one dumped in her relationship, Akothee maintained a pragmatic outlook.

“Even if I was dumped, what is the issue? In every relationship, there is dumping, and now you are saying, so? How many have dumped you?

“Stop being a narcissist here. I cannot take care of your insecurities.

“Where were you taken for which honeymoon? I bought my gown and paid for the ticket.

“You are still waiting for people to contribute to your wedding. To me, a wedding is like a celebration like any other party,’’ she added.

