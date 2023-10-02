Monday, 2 October 2023 – Controversial Kenyan artist Esther Akoth alias Akothee, who has been going by the name ‘Mrs Schweizer’ on social media following her grand wedding with Swiss national Dennis Schweizer, has hinted that her hyped marriage is troubled.

Taking to her Facebook page, the mother of five expressed gratitude to those who supported her during a challenging period of her life and revealed that she has been battling depression for the past two months.

The traumatic experience reportedly left her shaken and emotionally unstable.

She experienced days without food and water while silently battling depression.

“I started by monitoring my behaviors, I realized I was breaking down quite often for no reason, even just a simple interview. I had become emotionally unstable, and I couldn’t put a finger on it. I never knew about emotional abuse until I started therapy,” she revealed.

She went ahead to thank her close friends and family for being pillars of strength during the trying moment.

Akothee further revealed that she had sought therapy to address her emotional state.

“I have come out of a very dangerous zone and have been healing in private. I am in my second month of therapy. The trauma I went through after finding out the truth and some ugly stuff that left me shaking,” she said.

She requested her fans to stay calm, continue praying for her and her family, and respect her privacy during this healing process.

Akothee assured her followers that she would return with good news once she was stable enough to share more.

“Please, bloggers, I know this is some sweet gossip, but I ask you to give me some private moment. Allow me to go through this, and once everything is okay and I am stable enough to talk about it, I will be back with good news,” she wrote.

Adding, “We are fixing some stuff off-camera. I don’t want to hurt anyone, not even you reading this, not at all. I love you.”

