Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has attacked Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria after he donned a military regalia during a function at National Youth Service (NYS) headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday.

In a statement on his X account, Ahmednasir expressed his disapproval of Kuria’s attire, accusing him of trying to fulfill his childhood fantasies at the expense of taxpayers.

The outspoken attorney strongly advised President William Ruto to implement a stringent dress code for his cabinet secretaries, pointing out that their excessive fixation on military attire diminishes the gravitas of their respective positions.

“I SEE TROUBLE AHEAD! H.E. @WilliamsRuto should enforce a strict dress code on his ministers. I don’t like cabinet secretaries (@HonMoses_Kuria) living their childhood fantasies or trying to impress their village mates at taxpayer’s expense by dressing in jungle military regalia with their names and titles printed on it!

This fetish obsession with military uniforms by his Ministers makes a complete nonsense/joke of the offices they hold!” the lawyer stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST